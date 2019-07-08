The very first eviction show of the BBNaija 'Pepper Dem' Season 4 took place on Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Lagos.

The live show which was hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu was attended by lovers of the biggest reality TV show in Nigeria. As expected there is always something unique that comes with being present at a live show.

However, the live eviction show was fun and filled with the thrills that come with a show of such magnitude. Isilomo and Avala were the first housemates to be evicted from the house and that certainly came as a surprise to everyone. So guys here are five interesting things that happened at the live eviction that should interest you.

1. The energetic fans

Attending a live show gives you a first-hand feel of what true fans are like when they turn up up at a show. Trust us when we say this weekend's fans were far different from the fans that showed up at the premiere. These guys came out in their numbers and made the live eviction show fun.

Even before the show went live, the energy was already being felt around the venue of the show. The energy fans couldn't go unnoticed as the host Ebuka acknowledged them as they made his job easier.

2. Ebuka's outstanding outfit

This is definitely going to be one of the spectacular high points of the live eviction show every Sunday as Ebuka always shows up prepared. Ebuka came looking like a prince charming waiting to save a damsel in distress.

From the moment he climbed the podium at the beginning of the live show, we knew the paparazzi and fashion blogs were going to have a filled time trying to dissect Ebuka's blue outfit for the night...thumbs up again, Ebuka.

3. Mayor of Lagos

It is a known fact that every eviction show always has that moment where fans and viewers are blown away by one or more performances from A-list artists. Well, this Sunday wasn't different as fans got a taste of Mayorkun and why he is called the Mayor of Lagos.

Mayorkun's performance can be said to be one of the best so far as he made sure everyone present had fun. The dancers who performed alongside him brought an energetic and colourful fill to the performance. When asked who he was rooting for, Mayokun said Tacha because according to him, she is a nice girl (We still don't understand what that means).

4. A different kind of stage

When BBNaija premiere came live on TV from Lagos about a week ago, we were all thrilled and mesmerized at the beautiful venue for the show. However, it looks like it would only get better as the organisers took it to another level this time around.

Something tells us, the idea behind this week's stage was cave-like. It was full of lights, colours and a vibe that you would only feel if you were present at the live show. We bet the organisers might have more up their sleeves for the next eviction show.

5. The fans loved Isilomo

Even though it was an eviction show, the energy around the arena had no spell of negative energy. When both evicted housemates, Isilomo and Avala came out of the Big Brother house to meet the audience, it was a whole different vibe altogether.

Isilomo was the toast of the night as the fans screamed on top of their voice as she made her way to meet Ebuka on the stage. Well, she sent the crowd into a frenzy when she took off her wig...did we see that coming? Maybe.