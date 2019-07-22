Its been another exciting week at the Big Brother Naija house as housemates continued to entertain millions of viewers across the continent with their daily activities.

Just like every reality TV show, not every housemate makes it to the end of the show, hence Sunday, July 21, 2019, was the eviction day for another housemate. However, there was a twist to this week's eviction as Biggie had a fake eviction and a real eviction.

At the venue of the live eviction show, fans had mixed reactions to Big Brother's decision to change the game. For anyone who couldn't make it to the live eviction show, here are five things that happened that might interest you all.

Skales made the fans 'shake body'

Yes, it is no news that every eviction Sunday comes with a fun-packed schedule but this time around it was more than the audience bargained. Skales was the first artist of the night and trust us when we say he blew the fans away with his performance.

Skales performed some of his hit songs and the fans couldn't get enough of the music star. When he performed his hit song 'Shake Body,' let's just say the audience did justice to the title of the song as the moved and vibed to his song. We can't also forget the beautiful and energetic dancers that made his performance beautiful.

We didn't see Reminisce coming

Apart from the premiere Sunday of the where we had two artists (Burna Boy and Zlatan) perform, we've seen one artist perform every Sunday. This Sunday came with a twist (Biggie and his ways) as Reminisce came up on stage after Skale's performance.

Ibile didn't come to play as he gave a titillating and exciting performance, leaving the audience singing along. As expected, Reminiscce performing 'Oja' was one of the highlights of the night as he kept everyone dancing.

We all love DJ Lambo

DJ Lambo was the house disc jockey for the Saturday night party at the house and as expected, performed at the live eviction Sunday. It may interest you to know that DJ Lambo trended worldwide on Saturday after her delivering a good performance at the party for the housemates.

For everyone present at the live eviction Sunday, DJ Lambo gave them a similar experience as the audience screamed and danced minutes before the live show began. She made everyone party hard and everyone couldn't even stop vibing to her tunes.

Ebuka and the crowd

Ebuka remains one of Nigeria's coolest MCs and we all know that. Sunday eviction saw us witness the former reality TV star and lawyer tuned TV guy give us a dose of why he is highly respected in the business of making shows cool. Ebuka came looking dapper as usual and the audience couldn't keep calm over his outfit.

The audience gave him all the energy he needed to make the live eviction interesting and flawless. A live eviction show comes with breaks and it was another mood as the fans kept on hailing Ebuka and his perfect style of handling the show.

Tuoyo

Tuoyo was the only housemate to be evicted to get the red card on Sunday during the live eviction show. Even though fans weren't thrilled at his exit from the house, he received loud applauds when he came up the stage.

For Tuoyo he was shocked at some of the housemates who got him nominated for the eviction but thanked everyone for their support all through his stay at the show. Tuoyo is the fifth housemate to be evicted from the BBNaija house and the first male housemate to leave the house.