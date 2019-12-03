Bukola Iyabo Oshadare was a popular makeup artist that worked with popular movie stars until she was bedridden by cancer.

Unknown to many, she worked on several Yoruba movies shuttling locations with her makeup boxes and assistants to contribute her quota to the industry.

Later on in her career, she got herself minor roles in some movies but remains best known as a makeup artist.

Here are five of the popular films the late Bukola Oshadare worked on before her death

Jenifa

Funke Akindele

2008

Bukola worked on Funke Akindele’s production, ‘Jenifa’, which was released in 2008. She worked with acts like Bimbo Thomas, Ireti Osayemi, Eniola Badmus, Ronke Odusanya, Adebayo Salami, Odunlade Adekola, and Iyabo Ojo.

Taiwo Taiwo

Funke Akindele

2008

In 2008, Funke Akindele also released a production under her sceneone studios. The film also had Bukola working as the project’s makeup director.

The film featured Fathia Balogun, Adebayo Salami, Funke Akindele, Iyabo Ojo and Femi Adebayo.

Iro Fun Fun

Femi Adebayo

2009

Femi Adebayo’s 2009 release had Bukola working with the team on the project. The project saw Bukola working with artists like Funke Akindele, Femi Adebayo, Femi Brainard, and Mercy Aigbe.

Ede Mi

Ronke Oshodi Oke

2009

Ronke Oshodi Oke worked with Bukola Oshadare on the set of her movie, 'Ede Mi.' {instagram/ronkeoshodioke]

In 2009, Ronke Oshodi Oke collaborated with Okiki Films to produce ‘Ede Mi.’ The film also had Bukola working as the project’s makeup artist and featured Ronke Oshodi Oke, Akeem Alimi, and Jide Kosoko.

Return of Jenifa

Funke Akindele

2011

After working on ‘Jenifa,’ Funke Akindele contracted the services of Bukola Oshadare for her successful film, ‘Return of Jenifa.’ The film went on to the cinemas to the delight of fans. She worked with acts like Bimbo Thomas, Ireti Osayemi, Eniola Badmus, Ronke Odusanya, Adebayo Salami, Odunlade Adekola, and Iyabo Ojo.