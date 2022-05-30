5 Nigerian comedians who have become Nollywood stars

Bovi

Arguably one of the biggest names in Nigerian comedy, Bovi premiered his first movie It's Her Day in September 2016. He also wrote and featured in the 2021 comedy movie My Village People.

Broda Shaggi

Although he initially came into the limelight through his social media skits, Broda Shaggi has since found his way into Nollywood. He has appeared in several films including Chief Daddy, Namaste Wahala and most recently, King of Thieves.

Lasisi Elenu

Lasisi Elenu's first appearance in the Nigerian movie scene came in 2018 when he featured in Charles Uwagbai's The Ghost and the Tout. He has gone on to appear in other films such as The Razz Guy and Made in Heaven, while still maintaining his skits on social media.

Mr Macaroni

Nigerian skit maker Mr Macaroni made his Nollywood debut in March 2021 when he featured in Kayode Kasum's Ponzi. In June 2021, he also appeared in the 2021 musical film, Ayinla.

Nedu Wazobia

Over the years, Nedu Wazobia has proven that his talents extend beyond comedy and journalism with his numerous features in Nollywood. A few of these features include Kemi Adetiba's King of Boys and Niyi Akinmolayan's Chief Daddy.