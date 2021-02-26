HONEY (DStv 173) is available to DStv Premium, Compact Plus and Compact subscribers and features programmes showcasing food, lifestyle and art of people from all over the African continent.

With a variety of content for you to explore, we’ve highlighted five exciting shows you should absolutely sink your teeth into:

The Countdown

Each episode of The Countdown Season 1 features a variety of African personalities and opinion holders, discussing topics from diverse perspectives. No holds are barred, and no topic is untouchable. You can catch The Countdown on Mondays at 5:30 pm.

Pastors’ Wives

Pastors are usually in the spotlight, but Pastors’ Wives Season 1 focuses on the lives of the women behind them. We see how they maintain their religious households, support their charismatic husbands, and what gets down when the Pastors’ wives get together. Catch all the drama on Fridays at 5 pm.

Wawu, That’s My Dress

Weddings are a big deal all over the world, and nothing is more important than the bride and her dress. On Wawu, That’s My Dress, we see brides and their families visit a Nigerian boutique where the sales team helps them find their perfect wedding dress with all the drama and thrills that come with that. Catch new episodes on Mondays at 7:30 pm.

Hoot, Cook, Go

Three teams have one hour to prove and defend their culinary skills by treating each other to meals on Hoot, Cook, Go Season 1 airing on Thursdays at 5 pm. The sound of the hooter means it’s time to get in the car and move on to the next team’s house. Africa’s vibrant food culture, palates and often curious cultures are out on the spot, especially since the teams are also the judges.

The Next Big Trender

Do you want to know how much people will be willing to share to become Africa’s hottest influencer? Then tune in to watch The Next Big Trender Season 1 on Fridays at 6 pm.

Six aspiring reality-TV stars from different countries go all out and share different facets of their lives in 10 episodes to win over three of the continent’s most critical influencers who will judge the footage from their studio and score the hopefuls on a leaderboard. The winner will be a new Honey star!

*This is a featured post.