Luckily GOtv has a jam-packed line-up of entertaining kids’ shows to help you unwind while keeping the kids occupied. It’s as simple as switching on the TV while you read a good book – or better yet, open a bag of popcorn and enjoy the laughs alongside them.

Along with many dedicated kids’ channels, GOtv has introduced a Kids Klub Festival on M-Net Movies 4, available from 7 December to 6 January. The channel will offer additional back-to-back entertainment, including kid-friendly movies and other exciting programmes to binge-watch.

So, what shows can you look forward to? Let’s have a look at some of the best kids’ entertainment coming up this holiday season.

Bluey

Play-time is the best time of the day, and for Bluey – a six-year-old Blue Heeler puppy – it couldn’t be more fun. Each episode has fast-paced and imaginative adventures that teach kids about friendship, compassion, and taking responsibility.

Catch all the puppy fun on Disney Junior (channel 60) every day from 5am

Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch

Does the apple fall far from the tree? You’ve heard of the famous chef Gordon Ramsay, now meet his daughter Matilda – a talented chef-in-the-making. You never know, this delicious show may spark some cooking inspiration with your kids too!

Watch Matilda cook up a storm on Da Vinci Kids (channel 66) weekdays at 5:55am.

Ben 10

Who would’ve thought that flipping a switch could turn you into an alien – better yet, ten aliens! Ben Tennyson is a ten-year-old boy who discovers a mysterious device called the Omnitrix that gives him supernatural powers. But that’s not all – with his newfound abilities, he must fight menacing enemies, and protect his friends, family and the world from evil.

Watch Ben kick some baddie butt on Cartoon Network (channel 67) weekdays at 11:10am.

Alvin and the Chipmunks

The chances are good that you grew up with the world’s cutest chipmunks – Alvin, Simon and Theodore – too. Well, the trio is back in this animated series with more songs, more mischief, and more embarrassing adventures.

Take a trip down memory lane on Nickelodeon (channel 62) weekdays from 6:50 am.

Elena of Avalor

Princess Elena is on a journey that began years earlier when evil sorceress Shuriki took her parents and kingdom from her. Now, having defeated Shuriki, the royal teenager is due to take her place on the throne but needs help ruling Avalor.

Follow the magical adventures of Princess Elena with her wizard-in-training Mateo and magical Skylar at her side on Disney Junior weekdays at 5:30pm.

