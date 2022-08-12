5 films that will change your perspective about life

But beyond the power of changing the social status of a people, film can change individuals. The power of film is often undermined by people when they say film is primarily for entertainment.

Film, over time has proven itself to be a vibrant tool for shaping the understanding of man and his environment and by extension shape our being.

Here is a list of films that will change your perception of the life around you.

1. The Shawshank redemption

The movie follows the life of Andy Dufrene and how he spends 19 years of his life in Shawshank prison. It's a story of how hope is never a bad thing. And how his not giving up hope affected him and the world of the other prisoners.

The movie is about hope and redemption, and as Andy escapes, you realize how important it is to keep faith and persevere. Because as said in the movie, you either "get busy living, or get busy dying"

Pulse Nigeria

2. Forrest Gump

This is a story about Optimism. We see the life of the titular character as he goes through circumstances with sheer optimism and how they work for him on the long run.

This movie presents you with the harsh realities of life and how you can manage to deal with them through life's sojourn.

Pulse Nigeria

3. The Godfather

Contrary to the opinions of many, The Godfather isn't the story of a bloodthirsty killer - it's a soulful story of a family and how they bond (in their own way). The story shows that life isn't black and white. Bad things happen to good people and vice versa.

BusinessInsider

4. Saving private Ryan

At the core of the 2hrs long war movie with a lot of killings and gruesome scenes, and bloodbaths (literally), the movies shows the futility of war and how nobody is ever wrong or right in the case of war.

If you claim to be right and have to exterminate a thousand people to prove your point, then maybe you need to check if you're the good person in the story. The core of the Tom Hanks led movie shows that war is never a means to any good end.

BusinessInsider

5. The pursuit of happyness

Despite the rollercoaster of emotions in this beautiful movie, there is a lesson of perseverance and believing in one's. You must never allow external forces to steer the wheel of your life because they'd always be there and one must shut them out.