With both universes having avid followers and lovers of both their movies and comic books.
5 actors who have featured in DC and Marvel movies
The DC and Marvel cinematic universe is arguably the biggest cinematic universe out there.
Recommended articles
The unending war between the followers or lovers of the two worlds sometimes have caused disparities between people. I could remember seeing friends fighting over which cinematic universe is the best. As we know, best is relative.
The war between both universes surely does not extend to industry persons and that is why I am giving you a list of 5 actors that have featured in movies from both universes. Surely beyond the war, these guys are professionals who just want to do their job.
Ben Affleck
The California born actor; Benjamin Geza "Ben" Affleck-Boldt is one of the many actors that have featured in both DC and Marvel movies.
Featured DC Movies: Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), Suicide Squad (2016)
Character Name: Batman.
Featured Marvel Movies: Daredevil (2003)
Character Name: Daredevil.
James Marsden
James Paul Marsden has also featured in movies from both cinematic worlds. Although, he appears more prominently in movies from the Marvel cinematic universe.
Featured DC Movies: Superman Returns (2006)
Character Name: Richard White.
Featured Marvel Movies: X-Men (2000), X2 (2003), X-Men: The Last Stand (2006), X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)
Character Name: Cyclops
Ryan Renolds
The charming actor has featured in one movie each from both worlds. With his biggest commercial success coming from the Deadpool franchise under the Marvel universe
DC Movies: Green Lantern (2011)
Character Name: Green Lantern.
Featured Marvel Movies: Deadpool (2016), Deadpool 2 (2018)
Character Name: Deadpool.
Chris Evans
Chris Evans has had remarkable screen time filming in both worlds but he has been more notable for his role in the Marvel universe as Captain America.
Featured DC Movies: The Losers (2010)
Character Name: Jensen.
Featured Marvel Movies: Fantastic Four (2005), 4: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007), Captain America: The First Avenger (2011), The Avengers (2012) .
Character Name: Human Torch, Captain America
Lawrence Fishburne
The actor who shot into limelight after featuring in the mind-blowing movie; The Matrix has also earned a place for himself at the tables of both worlds
Featured DC Movies: Man of Steel (2013), Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)
Character Name: Perry White.
Feature Marvel Movies: 4: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007)
Character Name: The Silver Surfer.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng