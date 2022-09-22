5 actors who have featured in DC and Marvel movies

The unending war between the followers or lovers of the two worlds sometimes have caused disparities between people. I could remember seeing friends fighting over which cinematic universe is the best. As we know, best is relative.

The war between both universes surely does not extend to industry persons and that is why I am giving you a list of 5 actors that have featured in movies from both universes. Surely beyond the war, these guys are professionals who just want to do their job.

Ben Affleck

The California born actor; Benjamin Geza "Ben" Affleck-Boldt is one of the many actors that have featured in both DC and Marvel movies.

Featured DC Movies: Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), Suicide Squad (2016)

Character Name: Batman.

Featured Marvel Movies: Daredevil (2003)

Character Name: Daredevil.

ece-auto-gen

James Marsden

James Paul Marsden has also featured in movies from both cinematic worlds. Although, he appears more prominently in movies from the Marvel cinematic universe.

Featured DC Movies: Superman Returns (2006)

Character Name: Richard White.

Featured Marvel Movies: X-Men (2000), X2 (2003), X-Men: The Last Stand (2006), X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)

Character Name: Cyclops

ece-auto-gen

Ryan Renolds

The charming actor has featured in one movie each from both worlds. With his biggest commercial success coming from the Deadpool franchise under the Marvel universe

DC Movies: Green Lantern (2011)

Character Name: Green Lantern.

Featured Marvel Movies: Deadpool (2016), Deadpool 2 (2018)

Character Name: Deadpool.

AFP

Chris Evans

Chris Evans has had remarkable screen time filming in both worlds but he has been more notable for his role in the Marvel universe as Captain America.

Featured DC Movies: The Losers (2010)

Character Name: Jensen.

Featured Marvel Movies: Fantastic Four (2005), 4: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007), Captain America: The First Avenger (2011), The Avengers (2012) .

Character Name: Human Torch, Captain America

Mike Marsland

Lawrence Fishburne

The actor who shot into limelight after featuring in the mind-blowing movie; The Matrix has also earned a place for himself at the tables of both worlds

Featured DC Movies: Man of Steel (2013), Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

Character Name: Perry White.

Feature Marvel Movies: 4: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007)

Character Name: The Silver Surfer.