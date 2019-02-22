Following the conclusion of the nationwide auditions for Big Brother Naija season 4, MultiChoice Nigeria announced a call for special online auditions between Monday, February 25, 2019 to Wednesday, February 27, 2019.
Here are the exact steps to take for anyone intending to audition.
- Log on to www.africamagic.tv/BBAudition
- Fill out the online registration form and upload their videos
- Potential contestants are expected to record a two-minute video of themselves stating why they should be picked to become housemates in this year’s next Big Brother Naija.
- Potential contestants have to be active DStv or GOtv customers.
Organisers have also maintained that potential contestants must be a Nigerian nationality and 21 years of age, with a valid international passport.