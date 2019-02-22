Following the conclusion of the nationwide auditions for Big Brother Naija season 4, MultiChoice Nigeria announced a call for special online auditions between Monday, February 25, 2019 to Wednesday, February 27, 2019.

Here are the exact steps to take for anyone intending to audition.

Log on to www.africamagic.tv/BBAudition Fill out the online registration form and upload their videos Potential contestants are expected to record a two-minute video of themselves stating why they should be picked to become housemates in this year’s next Big Brother Naija. Potential contestants have to be active DStv or GOtv customers.

Organisers have also maintained that potential contestants must be a Nigerian nationality and 21 years of age, with a valid international passport.