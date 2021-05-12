4 sizzling hot telenovelas to watch on DStv and GOtv this long weekend

DStv and GOtv have tons of remarkable telenovelas with captivating episodes to keep you entertained and coming back for more. Make sure you stay connected to enjoy these and more this long weekend:

Pulse Nigeria

This month on Jodha & Akbar, Maham Anga helps Adham escape and deploys a dead body in his place. Maham Anga threatens Moti to keep quiet. Moti blames Adham Khan in the court. Jalal finds moti guilty and imposes a death sentence on her. Jodha uses Jalal's decree of granting her wish and she asks for Moti's life. Jalal is impressed with Jodha's sword fight. Ruqaiya is pregnant and a celebration is held. The drama goes on and on! Find out more with JODHA & AKBAR daily at 7pm on Zeeworld (DStv channel 166 & GOtv channel 25).

Pulse Nigeria

A witch, named Mohini, is waiting to reunite with her lover who is reborn as Ram. However, Ram is married to Siya. Mohini tricks Ram into spending a night with her in exchange for saving Siya from her black magic. Ram reluctantly agrees after Mohini promises to never come into their lives again after that. There begins a supernatural thriller love triangle. Catch this brand-new series CURSE OF THE SANDS daily at 9pm on Zeeworld (DStv channel 166 & GOtv channel 25) to find out more.

Pulse Nigeria

Follow the journey of Teresa Mendoza and the sacrifices she must make not only to survive, but to make it to the top of the drug world. Where will she draw the line when her moral code and her destiny are at odds? Catch QUEEN OF SOUTH S2 weeknights at 9pm on Telemundo (DStv channel 118 & GOtv channel 14).

Pulse Nigeria

In order to escape crime and clutches of a ruthless mafia, a Bangkok hit man seeks the help of his lookalike. Catch this action packed movie, ACTION JACKSON on Saturday, 15th May at 2pm on StarLife (DStv channel 167 & GOtv channel 23).

Follow DStv on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook and GOtv on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook to find out more drama-filled Telenovelas available on DStv and GOtv.

Also, visit www.dstvafrica.com and www.gotvafrica.com, or download MyDStv and MyGOtv app which are available to iOS and Android users to manage your account or select the Auto-Renewal option to stay connected to quality entertainment without interruptions and for other self-service options.

You can stream programmes on the DStv App which is free for download on the Apple and Google Play store and can be used on up to 5 devices.