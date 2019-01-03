The four Nigerian music stars were able to convince movie buffs of their acting capabilities while showing their fans another side of their craft.

The movies were directed by two female filmmakers - Kemi Adetiba, who has been able to make a statement for herself on the movie scene and Genevieve Nnaji, an accomplished actress that made her directorial debut with 'Lionheart.'

Here is the list of four Nigerian music stars who made their acting debut in 2018.

Reminisce

For his role as Makanaki in 'King Of Boys,' Reminisce was able to make an applaudable debut as an actor.

Several critics and movie buffs agreed that Reminisce did give his best playing the role of the dreaded underdog who became a fearless rival and thorn in the flesh of his former boss.

IllBliss

IllBliss also made his acting debut in 'King Of Boys' alongside Reminisce in 2018.

Playing opposite a fellow rapper as the character, Odogwu Malay, IllBliss brought to fore his abilities to convincingly make his fans appreciate his acting abilities and capabilities.

Peter Okoye - Mr. P

The former half of the PSquare duo, Peter Okoye aka Mr. P landed his first movie role after what can be described as an interesting year of his career.

He got the role of the man after Genevieve Nnaji's heart in the movie 'Lionheart' as directed by the beautiful actress.

According to the producer of the movie, Chinny Onwugbenu, the choice of Okoye, like other cast members “serves to make the film truly representative of a Nigeria not often seen on screen today.'

Phyno

Phyno made his acting debut in Genevieve Nnaji's directorial debut, 'Lionheart.'

Like his colleagues, he was able to interpret his role to a convincing level that was appreciated by his fans and movie buffs.

He played the role of Genevieve' brother in the movie which has Pete Edochie and Onyeka Onwenu as their mum.