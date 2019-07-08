27-year-old Isilomo Braimoh is already out of the house but not many knew much about the ex-housemate while she was in the house.

An HR manager with an MA in Human Resource Management with professional certification, Isilomo caught fan’s attention with her numerous wigs.

During her one week stay in the BBNaija house, she narrated how she lost her job to audition for BBNaija Pepper Dem edition.

The energetic lady also had a love for sports and this was evident in her participation in the early morning workouts during her one week stay in the house.

ALSO READ: Isilomo says losing her job made her audition for BBNaija 2019

Here are three things you do not know about the Isilomo aside her wig cupboard.

Isilomo is the first child

Aside from being single, not many knew that Isilomo is the first of the children of her parents Dr. Sam Femi and Mrs. Braimoh. Isilomo has two sisters and one young brother. The close-knit family is one of the most important parts of Isilomo’s life. She readily flaunts her family and never fails to shower love on her dad every Fathers’ Day celebration.

Isilomo is known as the ‘Fox’

Tacha is widely referred to as Port Harcourt first daughter but Isilomo is widely referred to as the Fox. She readily tells anyone who cares to listen that she’s ‘Isi The Fox’. She draws her energy, strength, and determination from the fearless, fiery, and omnivorous mammals.

Isilomo loves and plays Flag football

Isilomo is an athlete and she loves a particular spot known as Flag football.

Isi The Fox creates time for the sport which is a version of American football where the basic rules of the game are similar to those of the mainstream game (often called "tackle football" for contrast), but instead of tackling players to the ground, the defensive team must remove a flag or flag belt from the ball carrier ("deflagging") to end a down, and contact is not permitted between players; it will result in a penalty for the team that initiates it.

On what she would be doing after leaving the house, Isilomo says she won’t be taking up a job as HR manager but will be finding her space in the world of media.

ALSO READ: BBNaija 2019: Isilomo says Jeff and KimOprah are fake in the house

Isilomo also hinted that she will be looking out for opportunities in the world of movies.

Isilomo was close to Omashola during her one week stay in the house.

The evicted BBNaija 4 ex-housemate was one of the active faces during the morning workouts while she stayed in the house.