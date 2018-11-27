Pulse.ng logo
3 must see teasers from 'Up North' featuring Banky W & Adesua

Producers of Tope Oshin's new work, 'Up North' have released three must see teasers ahead of the December 28 release.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Since the completion of the upcoming movie, 'Up North,' the producers, Inkblot productions and Anakle films have released three must see teasers.

The movie starring Banky W and his wife, Adesua Etomi, also features Rahama Sadau, Rekia Attah, Kanayo O Kanayo, BBNaija star, TBoss, Hilda Dokubo, Michelle Dede, Ibrahim Suleiman and Funky Mallam.

ALSO READ: TBoss, Kanayo O Kanayo, Rahama Sadau Banky W in Up North

Directed by Tope Oshin, 'Up North' was scripted by Naz Onuzo and Bunmi Ajakaiye from an original story written by Editi Effiong.

 

 

 

Shot in Lagos and Bauchi, "Up North" explores love, friendship and family politics, all of which collide, creating memories to last a lifetime. It tells the story of a young rebellious heir whose NYSC year doesn’t go quite as planned when he found love.

Principal photography for "Up North" kicked off on May 22, 2018. The release date for "Up North" has been set at December 28, 2018.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga can be reached via email gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

