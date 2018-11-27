3 must see teasers from 'Up North' featuring Banky W & Adesua

Producers of Tope Oshin's new work, 'Up North' have released three must see teasers ahead of the December 28 release.
The movie starring Banky W and his wife, Adesua Etomi, also features Rahama Sadau, Rekia Attah, Kanayo O Kanayo, BBNaija star, TBoss, Hilda Dokubo, Michelle Dede, Ibrahim Suleiman and Funky Mallam.
Directed by Tope Oshin, 'Up North' was scripted by Naz Onuzo and Bunmi Ajakaiye from an original story written by Editi Effiong.
The Camp Arrival: It was at this moment Bassey realized #emo#4oCc##camouflage trouser no be for fashion #emo#4oCc## @ibrahimsuleimanofficial #emo#4oCc##You no try o! Based on fellow corper#emo#4oCd##. What do you think happened to @bankywellington ? Tell us in the comments below #upnorththefilm . Coming soon|| Dec 28th||
Shot in Lagos and Bauchi, "Up North" explores love, friendship and family politics, all of which collide, creating memories to last a lifetime. It tells the story of a young rebellious heir whose NYSC year doesn’t go quite as planned when he found love.
Principal photography for "Up North" kicked off on May 22, 2018. The release date for "Up North" has been set at December 28, 2018.