Famous for his hilarious roles, three films stand out as some of the best and hilarious performances of Baba Suwe.

Babatunde Omidina aka Baba Suwe has acted in over 300 movies in his almost 30 years career as an actor.

The comic actor has also featured in movies that include ‘Her Excellency,’ ‘Iseju Marun,’ ‘Eja Osan,’ ‘Lepa Shandy,’ ‘Pink Ladies,’ ‘Asiri Gomina,’ and ‘Surutu.’

Here are the three most hilarious movies featuring Baba Suwe.

'Larinloodu'

In 'Larinloodu,' Baba Suwe plays the role of a troublesome landlord with many tenants in a house believed to be owned by him. The house was later discovered to be owned by his younger brother, who resides in London.

'Baba Londoner'

'Baba Londoner' features Baba Suwe playing the role of a London returnee that decided to flaunt his wealth in Lagos. He teamed up with his friend, Opebe, to frolic with women and spend lavishly till he regretted his actions.

'Elebolo'

‘Elebolo’ tells the story of young wayward ladies that engage in transactional sex while studying at a university. One of the ladies was later found out to have been possessed but was later delivered. Baba Suwe plays the role of a taxi driver in the movie ‘Elebolo.’ He was duped by one of the wayward ladies when he tried having a relationship with her.