2Baba, Annie Idibia, Alexx Ekubo attend 'Power of 1' premiere

  • Published: , Refreshed:
2Baba, Annie Idibia, Alexx Ekubo attend 'Power of 1' premiere play

2face Idibia being interviewed by Andre Blaze

(Instagram/powerof1movie)

Leading advocacy movie for exercising civic rights, 'Power of 1' had its premiere on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at Silverbird Galleria on Victoria Island, Lagos.

The movie which was directed by Izu Ojukwu had top Nigerian celebrities as well as the cast at the premiere.

The black carpet saw actors and actresses dressed as their favourite icon of social impact.

2face Idibia, Alexx Ekubo, Annie Idibia, Michelle Dede, Broda Shaggi, IK Osakioduwa, Edi Lawani, Sound Sultan, Jibola Dabo, Wale Ojo, Elvina Ibru, Gloria Ibru, Ruggedman, and others attended the premiere.

play Annie Idibia spotting Oprah Winfrey look (Instagram/powerof1movie)

 

The movie 'Power of 1' premiered at 9:45pm and lasted over two hours although the executive producer, Efe Omorogbe noted that the cinema version would be slightly different than the one watched at the premiere.

play

 

'Power of 1' follows the story of Jutin Aba, (played by Alexx Ekubo) a successful musician and a socially conscious Nigerian. He has a large fan base and didn't know how powerful he was until he supported a cause by identifying with the cause.

play

 

Without an ulterior motive, he had put up a random message being circulated on social media and which was shown him by his wife and this singular post changed his life and the lives of the people that he loves most.

play

 

As a socially conscious individual, he decided to go along with the people to stage a protest against the government's policies and this brought about the intrigues, secrets and politicians jostling to get him to their sides.

play

Speaking ahead of the movie premiere, Efe Omorogbe expressed his delight at finally being able to tell a true life incident with added fictional inputs but majorly showing the power of every single Nigerian. 

play

“The movie stems from a long story which has already been told before 2Baba supported the people to join a protest and this spurred different occurrences in a matter of few days. the story basically is to tell and show Nigerian youths and general public that if they believe in their power, they can always get the desired change because every thing starts with the Power of 1,” he remarked.

play

 

The movie which tackles societal tropes such as political conflict and lack of sensitisation on voting rights and corruption, is set to feature stand out performances from Alexx Ekubo, Annie Idibia, Michelle Dede, Jide Kosoko and Ramsey Nouah.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga can be reached via email gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

