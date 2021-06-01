RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

21 Shows/Movies coming to our screens this June [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

While we highly anticipate the revival of Nickelodeon’s classic sitcom ‘Icarly’ and Marvel’s latest series LOKI coming to Disney+ on June 9th, Here on this list are 20 movies, shows coming to our screens in June 2021.

DISCLAIMER; This list is arranged in no particular order.

I suggest you take screenshots.

Icarly
Icarly Pulse Nigeria
  •  Icarly paramount+ June 17
Feel good
Feel good Pulse Nigeria
  •  Feel good Season 2 Netflix June 4
Fake positive
Fake positive Pulse Nigeria
  •  Fake positive Hulu June 25
America the motion picture
America the motion picture Pulse Nigeria
  •  America the motion picture Netflix June 30
In the heights
In the heights Pulse Nigeria
  •  In the heights HBO MAX June 11
Sweet tooth
Sweet tooth Pulse Nigeria
  •  Sweet tooth Netflix June 4
Luca
Luca Pulse Nigeria
  • Luca Disney+ June 18
The Conjuring: The devil made me do it
The Conjuring: The devil made me do it Pulse Nigeria
  • The Conjuring: The devil made me do it HBO MAX June 4
Dave
Dave Pulse Nigeria
  • Dave Season 2 Disney+, ABC June 16  
We are lady parts
We are lady parts Pulse Nigeria
  • We are lady parts Peacock June 3
Changing the game
Changing the game Pulse Nigeria
  • Changing the game Hulu June 1 
F9
F9 Pulse Nigeria
  • F9 June 25
Awake
Awake Pulse Nigeria
  • Awake June 9
Batman; The long Halloween
Batman; The long Halloween Pulse Nigeria
  • Batman; The long Halloween June 22
Spirit Untamed Dreamworks
Spirit Untamed Dreamworks Pulse Nigeria
  • Spirit Untamed Dreamworks June 4 
  •  Infinite paramount+ June 10
  • Love Victor season 2 Hulu June 11
  • LOKI Disney+ June 9
  • Fatherhood June 18
  • Wish Dragon June 11
  • Dancing Queens June 3

That’s it! I hope you took screenshots. Which movie/show on the list are you most excited about? For me it’s LOKI.

Call me Israel.

Film & Music Critic.

Aspiring Author and Filmmaker

Who’s studying Fisheries & Aquatic Biology in College

Follow me on Instagram

@israel_olorunnisola

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

