21 Shows/Movies coming to our screens this June [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]
While we highly anticipate the revival of Nickelodeon’s classic sitcom ‘Icarly’ and Marvel’s latest series LOKI coming to Disney+ on June 9th, Here on this list are 20 movies, shows coming to our screens in June 2021.
- Icarly paramount+ June 17
- Feel good Season 2 Netflix June 4
- Fake positive Hulu June 25
- America the motion picture Netflix June 30
- In the heights HBO MAX June 11
- Sweet tooth Netflix June 4
- Luca Disney+ June 18
- The Conjuring: The devil made me do it HBO MAX June 4
- Dave Season 2 Disney+, ABC June 16
- We are lady parts Peacock June 3
- Changing the game Hulu June 1
- F9 June 25
- Awake June 9
- Batman; The long Halloween June 22
- Spirit Untamed Dreamworks June 4
- Infinite paramount+ June 10
- Love Victor season 2 Hulu June 11
- LOKI Disney+ June 9
- Fatherhood June 18
- Wish Dragon June 11
- Dancing Queens June 3
