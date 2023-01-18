2023 Sundance: Nigerian filmmaker Funa Maduka among festival jurors

She is distinguished as one of the three jury members of the World Cinema Dramatic Competition, alongside Shozo Ichiyama and Annemarie Jacir.

Sixteen jurors will grant the awards for feature and short films, which will be announced on Friday, January 27.

Maduka is an award-winning filmmaker and the former head of International Original Films at Netflix where she worked with the world's top global and emerging filmmakers.

Over six years, she was positioned at the frontline of the company's global expansion, managing the launch of the film offering across 100+ countries.

She pioneered Netflix' move into international film production, building a development slate across Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa.

Her film acquisitions brought Netflix its first film nominations at both the Golden Globes and the Academy Awards.

Previously she worked at Participant Media developing and managing campaigns for film and television projects.

Maduka is an awarded filmmaker, credited with writing, producing and directing the first Nigerian film to world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

She is a member of the Academy of Arts and Sciences. She holds a BA from Cornell University and a Masters from Harvard Business School.

Maduka joins the following jurors of the 2023 edition; Jeremy O. Harris, Eliza Hittman, and Marlee Matlin for U.S. Dramatic Competition; W. Kamau Bell, Ramona Diaz, and Carla Gutierrez for U.S. Documentary Competition; Karim Amer, Petra Costa, and Alexander Nanau for World Cinema Documentary Competition; Madeleine Olnek for the NEXT competition section; and Destin Daniel Cretton, Marie-Louise Khondji, and Deborah Stratman for the Short Film Program Competition.