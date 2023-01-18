ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

2023 Sundance: Nigerian filmmaker Funa Maduka among festival jurors

Inemesit Udodiong

Maduka is an award-winning filmmaker and the former head of International Original Films at Netflix.

Maduka makes the list of the 2023 Sundance Jury
Maduka makes the list of the 2023 Sundance Jury

Nigerian filmmaker Funa Maduka is one of the 16 jurors granting awards at this year's Sundance film festival, kicking off January 19, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

She is distinguished as one of the three jury members of the World Cinema Dramatic Competition, alongside Shozo Ichiyama and Annemarie Jacir.

Sixteen jurors will grant the awards for feature and short films, which will be announced on Friday, January 27.

2023 Sundance Jury
2023 Sundance Jury Pulse Nigeria

Maduka is an award-winning filmmaker and the former head of International Original Films at Netflix where she worked with the world's top global and emerging filmmakers.

Over six years, she was positioned at the frontline of the company's global expansion, managing the launch of the film offering across 100+ countries.

She pioneered Netflix' move into international film production, building a development slate across Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa.

Her film acquisitions brought Netflix its first film nominations at both the Golden Globes and the Academy Awards.

Previously she worked at Participant Media developing and managing campaigns for film and television projects.

Maduka is an awarded filmmaker, credited with writing, producing and directing the first Nigerian film to world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

She is a member of the Academy of Arts and Sciences. She holds a BA from Cornell University and a Masters from Harvard Business School.

Maduka joins the following jurors of the 2023 edition; Jeremy O. Harris, Eliza Hittman, and Marlee Matlin for U.S. Dramatic Competition; W. Kamau Bell, Ramona Diaz, and Carla Gutierrez for U.S. Documentary Competition; Karim Amer, Petra Costa, and Alexander Nanau for World Cinema Documentary Competition; Madeleine Olnek for the NEXT competition section; and Destin Daniel Cretton, Marie-Louise Khondji, and Deborah Stratman for the Short Film Program Competition.

This year’s festival will take place January 19–29 in person in Utah.

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023 Sundance: Nigerian filmmaker Funa Maduka among festival jurors

2023 Sundance: Nigerian filmmaker Funa Maduka among festival jurors

Ajebutter22 shares album cover and tracklist for upcoming album

Ajebutter22 shares album cover and tracklist for upcoming album

BBTitans: Nana says she is bis*xual and doesn't enjoy s*x

BBTitans: Nana says she is bis*xual and doesn't enjoy s*x

Young Jonn previews new single

Young Jonn previews new single

Kunle Remi shares how a gay celeb wanted him to 'bend over'

Kunle Remi shares how a gay celeb wanted him to 'bend over'

Shakira & Bizarrap break records after topping Spotify’s Global Charts

Shakira & Bizarrap break records after topping Spotify’s Global Charts

Joeboy set to dazzle listeners with first single of 2023 titled 'Body & Soul'

Joeboy set to dazzle listeners with first single of 2023 titled 'Body & Soul'

Tems set to receive another RIAA certification for 'Higher'

Tems set to receive another RIAA certification for 'Higher'

Charles Okocha survives brutal accident on 3rd mainland bridge

Charles Okocha survives brutal accident on 3rd mainland bridge

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Big Brother Titans begins today

Big Brother Titans: Meet the 20 housemates

Yemi and Khosi [Valid Updates]

BBTitans: Yemi and Khosi share first kiss in Biggie's house...to no one's surprise

Big Brother Titans begins today

Big Brother Titans begins today

Big Brother Titans

Big Brother Titans housemates hold first eviction nominations