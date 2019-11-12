Barely a week after Genevieve Nnaji’s ‘Lionheart’ failed to pass the pre-nomination stage of the 2020 Oscars, Austria’s entry, ‘Joy’, has been turned down by the Academy.

‘Joy,’ written and directed by Sudabeh Mortezai, was submitted as an Austrian film and the country’s representative at the Oscars but failed to meet the criteria for the Best International Film category.

The Austrian film, which chronicles Nigerian sex workers in Vienna, Austria, was found to have a larger percentage of the dialogue rendered in English.

In a report by The Hollywood Reporter, the Academy found that two-thirds of the dialogue in Joy is in English while the country’s official language is German.

Sudabeh Mortezai (Middle), the director of 'Joy' flanked by main cast of the films, Joy Alphonsus (left) and Precious Mariam Sanusi [Instagram/Sudabeh_mortezai]

"As we do every year, the Academy is in the process of reviewing the films submitted for the International Feature Film category to determine whether they meet our eligibility rules. The film Joy, submitted by Austria, was just reviewed and is ineligible because only 33% of the dialogue is non-English," the Academy reportedly said.

The news of the film’s failure to meet the Oscars eligibility was released on Monday, November 11, 2019.

In 2018, ‘Joy’ premiered at the Venice Film Festival after which it was acquired by Netflix.