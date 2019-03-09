Maj inks a recording contract with K2O Entertainment

The Lagos bred contemporary pop artiste started her music career a couple of years ago after various karaokes, stage cameos, back up singing and songwriting.

Within this period in her music career, the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) finalist has a single titled 'Loving Your Way' as well as 'Ride For Me' which features on Hotyce's RedHotYceCold Volume 1 album.

Her music influences include Sia, Beyonce, Michael Jackson, Onyeka Onwenu, Emmeno, Jon Bellion, etc. She joins Hotyce under the K2O Entertainment Record Label.

MAJ X HOTYCE - “Ride With Me”

