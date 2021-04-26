Maiden edition of Ekobeats set to take place in Lagos

The music showcase which is billed to celebrate Afrobeats in Nigeria will be taking place on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at the Victoria Hall, Ebonylife Place, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event promises to give some of the rising stars on the Lagos music scene and exciting young vocalists an opportunity to shine in an ‘open mic’ session.

The event is organised by the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture in partnership with EbonyLife Place and Trace Naija.

EkoBeats is the third of twelve events in the Eko Tourism Art and Culture Series curated by the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture and Ebonylife Place, in partnership with leading organisations promoting Nigerian culture and the arts.

According to the Hon. Commissioner of Tourism, Arts & Culture, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, the event will be celebrating Afrobeats and the opportunities it has created for many especially in Lagos.

"Lagos State is the true home of Afrobeats, with its talented musicians and producers, and the record labels that have nurtured them. We have the biggest concerts and the loyal fans that have launched Nigeria’s greatest music stars onto the world stage," she said.

"EkoBeats is our celebration of this world-class music that has created economic opportunities and employment for our young people, and continues to create positive ways for them to realise their true potential.''