Lupita pays tribute to late Chawick Boseman in sweet message

Masia Wambua

Lupita Nyong'o famously starred alongside Boseman in the global blockbuster hit 'Black Panther'.

Award-winning actor, Lupita Nyong'o who resides in the United States has paid tribute to her fellow actor, Chadwick Boseman.

Lupita, the 2014 BET Award winner of best actress, took to social media to mark the 46th birthday of late actor Chadwick Boseman with a standing-out message.

After Boseman's death in 2020, the Chadwick Boseman Foundation for the Arts was established and Lupita urged fans to contribute to the late actor's new charity as a remembrance for the great work he did in the acting world.

"The legacy continues. Join me in honoring Chadwick and his everlasting artistry on his birthday today, and if you can, give to the Chadwick Boseman Foundation for the Arts to support the intellectual, spiritual, and artistic growth of Black storytellers," she pleaded.

Chadwick Boseman is best known for his role as Black Panther in the successful Marvel superhero franchise.

The actor passed away at home in Los Angeles, with his wife and family by his side, according to a social media statement that was shared after his death.

Boseman who died at the age of 43 was diagnosed with colon cancer four years before his death but did not disclose the diagnosis.

kailyndavillier You two smiling is the highlight of my day! Thank you for sharing this with us.

mina_bkallday I feel like this man is in my family. So missed

nmcycling The World mourns with you. Happy birthday Chadwick

vfnikki I have never missed someone I don't know this much. It's bizarre. RIP Black Panther

aplbrilliance And just to think he was sick during all of this is just so heartbreaking now to watch him smiling and laughing, while knowing we all don't know we're about to lose him. Bless his beautiful soul. He's our Black Panther forever

Boseman's death drew universal acclaim for him as a man and an actor. However, it also confirmed an unfortunate fact that black people are disproportionately diagnosed with colon cancer, a trend that has particularly serious implications for Black men.

Herman Cain, who recently died from coronavirus complications, comedian Paul Mooney, singer Teddy Pendergrass, podcaster Combat Jack, and reality TV star Gregg Leakes are among the well-known Black people who have been diagnosed with colon cancer.

