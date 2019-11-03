The London Metropolitan Police has reinstated Big Brother Naija housemate Khaffy Kareem after her participation at the 2019 Big Brother Naija.

According to the Mirror newspaper, Kaffy said she has been asked to return to work after meeting with her superiors two weeks ago.

The newspaper quoted Khaffy as saying she is returning to her beat.

“Work has been really great, we’ve been speaking and communicating, they asked me when I’d be coming back to work.

“I’m not sure when I’m going to go back yet — I want to get back as soon as possible, I’m passionate about keeping London safer.”

Khaffy was said to have caused outrage among Met senior officers by appearing on the Big Brother Naija show without permission.

It was reported that the reality star had asked for permission to appear on the 2019 edition of the Big Brother Naija show but was denied and that she had chosen to accept a place in the house “without authority”.

The officers were also said to have felt embarrassed when Kaffy appeared to be having sex on screen with fellow contestant, Ekpata Gedoni.

The 29-year-old reality star said that she tried to get an approval from her bosses, but they didn’t get back to her.

She said, “I started to ask what the procedure is, what would I do, I thought I might actually get into the show.

“I wanted to do everything by the book even though I didn’t know if I was in the show or not.

“I spoke to as many people as I was told to. I was told to go to my commander; I explained the situation, I told him I wanted time off — three months off of work and the reason was because I might get on Big Brother”.

Addressing her controversial romp under the sheets with Gedoni, Kaffy said she didn’t sleep with the housemate.

She, however, confirmed that they are both in a relationship, saying, “We are still together now.”