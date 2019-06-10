Telephony in Nigeria has boosted man’s propensity to air their views, express their feelings and maintain salient connections in ways that many have often wondered how humanity coped before the advent of the important technology.

The Global System of Mobile (GSM), has, to wit, bridged gaps, aided real time feedbacks and consequently promoted productivity in bounteous ways.

In Nigeria, telecommunications giant, Globacom which began operations on August 29th, 2003, is a company which has the front line in the history of digital communications in Nigeria with world class-products and services backed by cutting-edge technology.

The company has in the process also served as a major supporter of the entertainment industry in Nigeria and her sister country, Ghana.

This glorious antecedent which the company has consistently built upon is the focus of its new television commercial which parades the crème de la crème in the entertainment industry in both countries.

The compelling assemblage of stars is led by ageless world-acclaimed singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and a pioneer of modern world music, King Sunny Ade and has rave millennial artistes like Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid; Afropop crooner, Davido; Nabania singer, Flavour; Igbo ethno-rapper Phyno; Tekno, Bez, Sani Danja and suave Ghanaian theatre idol, Van Vicker.

Others are velvety voiced Ego Ogbaru, energetic Yemi Alade, Ghanaian pearl, Martha Ankomah and Omawumi Megbele.

The ace singers have formed a united front to disseminate information through Globacom’s theme song “We Got People Talking”

The song, originally done in 2010, is being revived to give vent to the network’s newly launched 5 times voice recharge value which offers five times value on every recharge to call all networks.

The offer, according to the brand, is available on physical recharge via the USSD code *555* followed by the recharge pin. It gives subscribers five hundred per cent bonus on any recharge on the network.

For instance, a N100 recharge attracts N500 value, N200 recharge gets N1000, N500 recharge brings N2, 500 value while N1, 000 recharge gains N5, 000.

The star-studded performance has expectedly gone viral on the internet, generating interests amongst netizens young and old.

