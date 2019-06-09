Joined on stage by popular actors, Timini Egbuson, Enyinnaya Nwigwe, Mawuli Gavor, Tobi Bakre and Ayoola Ayolola, Falz performed his popular hit song "Sweet Boy".

Also joining them on stage were Basketmouth and his wife, Elsie Okpocha, IK Osakioduwa and his wife, Olohije Osakioduwa and Funke Akindele and JJC, for a comedic twist.

The cinematic music concert was produced by Livespot 360 renowned for ground-breaking and out-of-town concepts, and Bahd Guys Entertainment, the record label founded by Falz.

The concert was held at Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos and featured artistes like Simi, YCee, Niniola, Seyi Shay, Dice Ailes, Skiibi, and Ice Prince, among others.

