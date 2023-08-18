Eli Jae joins 1da Banton on Squareball Entertainment roster

Eli Jae born Abuchi Elijah Emedem, is a singer, songwriter, and performing music act. Raised in the city of Port Harcourt where he developed an early love for music that saw him write songs and honed his singing skills.

The young Eli Jae would later take his music development to another level by backing up different artists which helped him to understand the rudimentary of music performance.

Eli Jae has a rich influence that spans differing genres including the legendary Fela Kuti, early 2000 R&B music of the likes of Usher & Joe, Hip Hop stars like DMX, Jarule, and 50 Cent, as well as, Dancehall and Gospel music.