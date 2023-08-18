ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment

Eli Jae joins 1da Banton on Squareball Entertainment roster

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian record label Squareball Entertainment, home of Afrobeat superstar 1da Banton announce their second act, Eli Jae.

Eli Jae joins 1da banton on Squareball Entertainment
Eli Jae joins 1da banton on Squareball Entertainment

Recommended articles

Eli Jae born Abuchi Elijah Emedem, is a singer, songwriter, and performing music act. Raised in the city of Port Harcourt where he developed an early love for music that saw him write songs and honed his singing skills.

The young Eli Jae would later take his music development to another level by backing up different artists which helped him to understand the rudimentary of music performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eli Jae has a rich influence that spans differing genres including the legendary Fela Kuti, early 2000 R&B music of the likes of Usher & Joe, Hip Hop stars like DMX, Jarule, and 50 Cent, as well as, Dancehall and Gospel music.

Having made the big move to Squareball Entertainment, Eli Jae would be aiming to introduce himself to the mainstream as one of the artists that will shape the future of Afrobeats.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tekno announces upcoming sophomore album 'The More, The Better'

Tekno announces upcoming sophomore album 'The More, The Better'

Eli Jae joins 1da Banton on Squareball Entertainment roster

Eli Jae joins 1da Banton on Squareball Entertainment roster

Nigerian guitar virtuoso Fiokee features Spyro on new song 'iZ HawT'

Nigerian guitar virtuoso Fiokee features Spyro on new song 'iZ HawT'

5 highlights from Thursday's exciting pool party on 'BBNaija All Stars'

5 highlights from Thursday's exciting pool party on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Kaystyle partners with Grammy-winning producer Leriq for 'Asylum' EP

Kaystyle partners with Grammy-winning producer Leriq for 'Asylum' EP

Sensational singer Bella Alubo shares new exciting album 'Lagos 101'

Sensational singer Bella Alubo shares new exciting album 'Lagos 101'

Davido features Latto on the remix of his hit single 'Unavailable'

Davido features Latto on the remix of his hit single 'Unavailable'

Reminisce features Oxlade on new captivating single 'Why'

Reminisce features Oxlade on new captivating single 'Why'

Hilda Baci inspires young Nigerians at adolescent and youth health conference

Hilda Baci inspires young Nigerians at adolescent and youth health conference

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

BBNaija All Stars' Parrot reveals more secret conversations.

The parrot strikes again on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Burna Boy hosts ODUMODUBLVCK, Seyi Vibez at his private beach party

Burna Boy hosts ODUMODUBLVCK, Seyi Vibez at his private beach party

Otedola endorses 2 artistes, invests in entertainment Industry

Otedola endorses 2 artistes, invests in entertainment industry

Rema, Asake, Seyi Vibez, Ayra Starr, KCee to perform at 2023 Headies Award

Rema, Asake, Seyi Vibez, Ayra Starr, KCee to perform at 2023 Headies Award