Eli Jae joins 1da Banton on Squareball Entertainment roster
Nigerian record label Squareball Entertainment, home of Afrobeat superstar 1da Banton announce their second act, Eli Jae.
Eli Jae born Abuchi Elijah Emedem, is a singer, songwriter, and performing music act. Raised in the city of Port Harcourt where he developed an early love for music that saw him write songs and honed his singing skills.
The young Eli Jae would later take his music development to another level by backing up different artists which helped him to understand the rudimentary of music performance.
Eli Jae has a rich influence that spans differing genres including the legendary Fela Kuti, early 2000 R&B music of the likes of Usher & Joe, Hip Hop stars like DMX, Jarule, and 50 Cent, as well as, Dancehall and Gospel music.
Having made the big move to Squareball Entertainment, Eli Jae would be aiming to introduce himself to the mainstream as one of the artists that will shape the future of Afrobeats.
