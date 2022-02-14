Nigerian Music Marketing Executive Ekemini obop (Popularly Known as Fizzy obop) who is the head of Operations at Nextstep music, a music marketing firm setting strong roots across Nigeria and Africa at large, has helped foster conversations and market Independent music acts across Africa achieving huge success rates and working with over 300 music acts cut across different countries in Africa. Fizzy’s dedication to growing the music space has seen him startup various music programs to aid promote African music, one of such being South penetration group, A music distribution and marketing platform targeted at maximizing digital appearances for music creatives based in the southern region of Nigeria.
Ekemini Obop promoting the next Gen of music creatives through DSP curation and digital marketing
The African music scene has in recent times developed at a global pass as the past 10 years has seen the rise of globally rated African music acts and this rise has been strongly aided by the digitalization of music in Africa.
His commitment to fully digitizing and pushing traffic to good music had gotten him several recognitions one of which led to his recent Ambassadorial role with one of The world's Leading Digital Streaming platform Audiomack on the 3rd of January, 2022, which would have him hone his skills into curating prime playlists and features to push conversations and audience to African music. With the platforms recent feature update “Audiomack Supporters” which serves as a new revenue stream for creators which allows Fans to directly support their favorite artists, Fizzy is set to do his quota to ensure that music creatives make the most out of their crafts.
His connections with key industry players across Countries like Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Sierra Leone, Jamaica, South Africa and beyond will serve as a medium for him to raise more independent music acts and aid them build stronger music brands across the globe. His efforts are made visible through his role in promoting some African Music charts topping songs across DSP’s for music acts such as kashcoming, Amerado, who are undoubtedly the next generation of Global music acts emerging from Africa.
