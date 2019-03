The even will be holding at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina, United States of America (USA).

This was made known on the festival’s official Instagram page.

Abc11 reports that the event was supposed to hold on September 15, 2018, but was rescheduled due to Hurricane Florence.

A lineup of other artistes slated to perform at the festival are: J. Cole, SZA, Big Sean, 21 Savage, 6LACK, Nelly, Teyana Taylor, J.I.D., Rapsody, Cozz, Saba, Earthgang, Ari Lennox, Omen, Lute and Mez.