Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos about his free monthly show “Jokes and Jazz’’, Koffi said everyone needed a platform to showcase their talent before they could be recognised.

“I feel everyone needs a platform; Jokes and Jazz is to give the audience a different feel of entertainment and at the same time give others opportunity to grow up.

“This is not totally about me; others should be given the opportunity to shine.

“We made it free to encourage new ideas because most times, when people hear figures, they pull back a bit. I am sure they will turn up next time we decide to put a price.

“This is something I do all the time; it is not like giving back to the society; I just feel it is the right thing to do. Once you are on a certain level in your field, you must hold others by the hand.

“Everyone knows I do this all the time. In fact, the whole of 2016, we were doing comedy night like a platform totally for upcoming talents.

“True, they can also make use of the social media but in stand-up comedy, you need to explore beyond the social media. You will always need to stand before an audience and that is the platform which I create,” he said.

Koffi urged the government and artistes who have made it `big’ in the entertainment industry to support young talents.

According to him, Nigeria’s entertainment industry is lucrative enough to reduce unemployment if adequate support is got from private and public sectors.