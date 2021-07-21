RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'You need therapy' - Zlatan tells video vixen Bolanle's estranged husband

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The music star performed at their wedding earlier in the year.

Nigerian singer Zlatan, video vixen Omobolanle and her estranged husband, Abidoun Lincon [Instagram/ZlatanIbile] [Instagram/Omobolanle] [Instagram/AbiodunLincon]

Nigerian singer Zlatan Ibile has told the estranged husband of video vixen, Bolanle to seek therapy.

The video vixen's husband Abiodun Lincon had ejected her from their matrimonial home over domestic violence issues.

The music star made this known while reacting to one of the videos where the car dealer insulted his wife.

Zlatan slams husband of video vixen Bolanle over domestic violence
Zlatan slams husband of video vixen Bolanle over domestic violence Pulse Nigeria

''You need therapy, bro," he wrote.

In his response, he called the music star a fool and advised him to go meet his baby mama in the UK.

Lincon has come under severe criticism from the public after he sent his wife packing from their home while live-streaming it.

www.instagram.com

In one of the videos he shared online, he said they had an argument that turned violent.

He also revealed that their marriage was a sham as he only married her for clout.

Nigerian video vixen Omobolanle [Instagram/BolanleMz]
Nigerian video vixen Omobolanle [Instagram/BolanleMz] Pulse Nigeria

In another video he shared on Instagram, Lincoln revealed that he has a family in South Africa and won't entertain any form of disrespect from Bolanle.

Bolanle who is a nursing mother rose to prominence after she featured in Zlatan Ibile's hit single 'Pepper Dem.'

