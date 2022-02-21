Nigerian rapper and songwriter Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael popularly known as Zlatan has revealed that he is going to have ten children.
Zlatan says he is going to have 10 children
Zlatan is a father to two adorable children.
Recommended articles
The music star made this known via one of his social media pages while showing off his second child.
"Baby number two, eight more to go," he captioned the video.
The music star welcomed his first child, Toluwalase, back in 2020.
It would be recalled that in June 2019, the rapper had raised eyebrows when he shared a photo on his Instagram page and captioned it with a post indicating that he was now a new dad.
However, a few hours later, he took down the photo and debunked the insinuation that he was a new daddy.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng