Nigerian rapper, Zlatan says at some point in his life when things weren't working as planned, he almost considered Internet fraud.

The rapper shared the revelation during an Instagram live chat with a friend.

"I almost carried laptop, I almost carried laptop, I was frustrated, thank God sha," he said.

He went on to talk about how difficult it was for him to get the attention of women when he was still a struggling artist.

"Girls show me pepper o. Omo na fine boy dey get girlfriend, I nor gree see girlfriend, dem show me pepper. Na wen I win car, I get girlfriend," he added.

Born Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, the rapper hit fame a few years ago following his collaboration with Chinko Ekun and Lil Kesh on the 2018 hit single 'Able God.'

He went on to drop hit songs including 'Zanku' and collaboration with Burna Boy in 'Killin Dem.'