The presidency has reacted to Zlatan Ibile's tweet where he mocked the latest update of the surge of coronavirus in the country.

On Sunday, April 19, 2020, the Nigeria Center for Disease Control took to its Twitter page to announce the latest update on the cases of coronavirus in the country.

It didn't take long before Zlatan reacted to the tweet with several laughing emojis.

Zlatan's tweet that got the presidency talking [Twitter/ZlatanIbile]

This, however, drew the attention of the presidency as the personal assistant on New Media to President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad replied the singer.

"Zlatan, as President Buhari stated in his national broadcast on April 13th, ‘this is not a joke, it’s a matter of life and death," he tweeted.

The reaction that followed suit on Twitter was expected as people camped in his comment section different views over the tweet.

Shehu later responded saying the reason he reacted to Zlatan's post was because of his status as a celebrity.

"I can see some people are angry with my reply to Zlatan’s tweet, which he made a joke out of NCDC’s last night update on #COVID19Nigeria. I didn’t reply him as Zlatan, I replied him as a celebrity, who has hundreds of followers. Again, ‘this whole #COVID19 issue is not a joke," he wrote.

It is not the first time Zlatan will be mocking or denying the existence of the virus.

Nigerian singer, Zlatan says he doesn't believe that coronavirus which has affected the entire world exists. [Instagram/ZlatanIbile]

Recall about a week ago during an Instagram live chat, the rapper said he doesn't believe that coronavirus actually exists.