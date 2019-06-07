One celebrity who has joined the list of fathers in 2019 is your favourite singer, Zlatan.

The music star announced the arrival of his baby via his Instagram page on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Well, Zlatan didn't go the usual where celebs write a long epistle when they have great news to share but we kind of got the message loud and clear.

"BABY FATHER, 🍼 🙏🙏" he wrote.

Congratulations to Zlatan on the arrival of his baby. Even though we have no idea who the mother and the sex of the baby is, we know it will only take a matter of time before pictures of his family will begin to flood the TL.

Its babies season in the celebrity world as just a few days ago, Duncan Mighty welcomed a baby with his wife.

Watch Duncan Mighty celebrate as he welcomes 3rd child with wife

The visibly excited father and music star who could not hide his joy took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, where he shared a video of himself celebrating the arrival of the newborn baby.

"MY WIFE HAS JUST GIVEN BIRTH. JOIN ME PRAISE GOD FOR ... SUCCEED REIGN MIGHTY .. MOTHER AND CHILD SAFE... GOD YOU ARE BIGGER THAN RELIGION YOU ARE YOU JESUS WENE MIGHTY...I WILL BOW FOR YOU ALONE ALL MY LIFE," he captioned the video.

Congratulations to Duncan Mighty and his wife over the birth of their baby from all of us at PULSE.