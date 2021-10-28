RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Zlatan gifts his lawyer a brand new Rolex wristwatch

The music star appreciates his crew member for her excellent work ethics.

Nigerian rapper Zlatan Ibile has gifted his lawyer a brand new Rolex wristwatch.

The music star took to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, where he presented the gift to his lawayer.

"Thank you for being a wonderful lawyer, for being a good supporter. She had always been positive about everything, positive prophecies 'it would work, it would work' and I just think that you deserve this and many more to come," he said while presenting the gift.

While accepting the gift, the music star's lawyer revealed that it was her first Rolex wristwatch.

Zlatan may be emulating some of the habits of singer Davido, who is known for spoiling members of his crew with expensive gifts.

