Singer, Vico has accused rapper, Zlatan of assaulting him with the help of his friends.

The singer took to his Instagram page Tuesday, January 21, 2020, where he shared a video of his badly bruised face. According to him, he was attacked by men allegedly loyal to Zlatan at Lekki, Lagos.

Vico in his video said the men numbering about eight, assaulted him, leaving him with bruises. He went to announce that the battle line has been drawn, declaring war between Zlatan and himself.

Minutes after posting his not so nice experience in the hands of Zlatan and his crew, Rahman Jago (An associate of Zlatan) responded to Vico, insisting that he utterances got him into trouble.

"Eyah!!! Next time make you sef no dey misyarn! Who pas you pas you," he wrote. Zlatan is yet to react or release any statement over these accusations. This is not the first time a celebrity will be accused of spare heading an attack on another celeb.

Back in 2019, Ubi Franklin was accused of assaulting a comedian during an event in Lagos. The two however later settled their rift.

The comedian made this known via his Facebook page on Monday, October 21, 2019. According to him, he had made a joke about Ubi which obviously didn't go down well with him. Omini Aho revealed that Ubi attacked backstage after his performance at MC Acapella's comedy show.

Fast-rising comedian, Omini Aho, accused music mogul, Ubi Franklin of allegedly assaulting him by in 2019. [Instagram/OminiAho]

"The job of a comedian is to find humor in every situation and put it out for the audience, I did a joke yesterday and Ubi came backstage and jacked me, I was trying to be calm because I didn’t want to disrupt Acapella’s show, the next thing was a slap (Gbosa) Ubi don slap Omini Aho, chia, as I wan retaliate Na so bouncer hold us, I think Ubi don bribe the bouncer, I have nothing personal about Ubi before then but now, I have everything personal against him...read complete story.