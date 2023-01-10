ADVERTISEMENT
Zinoleesky explains breakup with Naira Marley's sister, gives his spec

Babatunde Lawal

He took the time to describe the kind of woman he is looking for.

Zinoleesky

Marlian Records signee, singer Zinoleesky, has confirmed that he is no longer in a relationship with his boss, Naira Marley’s sister, Shubomi.

The revelation was made in a conversation with Seye Banks on Soundcity Radio 98.5FM in Lagos, where Zinoleesky confirmed that he is now single.

The host questioned him about how he managed to tell Naira what was happening because men are typically concerned about the safety of their sisters.

Zinoleesky claimed he didn't need to go above and beyond to explain the situation to his boss after splitting up with his sister.

The singer said that Shubomi was not his spec, that knowing too much people is a turn off for him. “First of all, I don’t like girls that know too many people. Once you know this person, know that person, I won’t feel safe around you,” he said.

Zinoleesky explains why he never spoke about the feud between Mohbad and Naira Marley

Zinoleesky spoke up in a discussion that started during his interview with City FM. He expressed his distaste for social media drama.

The musician added that he would never talk about his personal problems on social media.

In this regard, Zinoleesky stated that he would not have posted anything on social media if he had been in Mohbad's position. Furthermore, he stated that Mohbad "is not his friend."

Zinoleesky explains breakup with Naira Marley's sister, gives his spec

