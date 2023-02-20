ADVERTISEMENT
'Zero fashion sense' - Fashion critics slam Chizzy Francis' new photoshoot

Babatunde Lawal

Sometimes, celebrities don't get it right, and that's okay!

'Zero fashion sense' Chizzy Francis gets slammed by Fashion critics regarding new photoshoot
'Zero fashion sense' Chizzy Francis gets slammed by Fashion critics regarding new photoshoot

Reality star Chizzy Francis has gotten mixed reactions after sharing a new photoshoot.

In the shoot, the reality star is seen dressed in black-on-black attire, wielding a golden trident and a golden cape.

The ex-BBNaija housemate took to Instagram to share some of the photos from the photoshoot session, which sparked a lot of interest.

While some people lauded the effort put into the shoot and the model appeal, others think there's an underlying meaning.

These people have tagged the movie devilish and said that it celebrates the devil.

One user, Puzzle wrote "Everyone admires themselves the way they are one way or the other. We can't always have the same level and accuracy of fashion sense."

Montgomery wrote, "Celebs don't even care about fashion or whatever, they just want to put on anything that would get people talking. Zero fashion taste right here."

A Chydeema gave her honest assessment and wrote, "This is a fine outfit,but the trident is not givingggggg... it's giving rush work,the candles and the material wrapped around it is rough!"

Cantona wrote, "Igbo men's fashion sense is always funny to me."

Another user Mackson_davies wrote, "Hmm the colors tho! This is way past fashion! This is devilish."

Thulis77 quizzed, "We love Chizzy but What are holding in your hand? What is the meaning?"

