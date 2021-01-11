Nigerian media personality Zainab Balogun has recounted her experience after getting infected with the deadly coronavirus.

The movie star made this known via her Instagram page on Monday, January 11, 2021.

"I have never missed sitting on this sofa or being able to hug my family like I did in the last few weeks. While my covid symptoms were mild, isolation was very lonely!" she wrote.

"I felt it was important to document this journey from day 1. SWIPE left and click the link in my bio to watch the latest @thelifewithzee YouTube video #CovidChronicles: I didn't know I had covid??!"

Balogun had earlier taken to her Instagram page where she revealed that she is now covid-19 free.

"I'm Covid Free!!! 3 words that i've been waiting to say for what seemed like forever. I did my 3rd covid PCR test on Friday and woke up NEGATIVE😀. Allow me to act a fool and celebrate because God knows I was ready to be done. Thank you for checking in guys❤️. Sending good vibes your way!" she wrote.

The actress and celebrity chef joins the list of celebrities who have recovered from the dreaded virus.