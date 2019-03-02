Just so you know guys, Yvonne Orji is now single as she has revealed that she has ended things with former NFL player, Emmanuel Acho.

The 'Insecure' made this known via her 'Jesus and Jollof podcast' with friend and author Luvvie Ajayi. According to her, she is in a happy place now and knows God has seen through a lot on several occasions.

"I am newly single. But before you start saying ‘Oh Nooooo!’ Guys, hey. You see me? I’m happy. I’m actually so happy. Luvvie I remember, Luvvie called me and was like, ‘It’s okay, you can be mad!’ ‘I was like, no I’m OK.’I was like, ‘no it really is alright and I’m about to go furniture shopping.’ I came back and I was like, ‘I got a couch.”

“I just have to say, the reason I am so good and so happy is because I know how God works,” she said. “I have seen God’s MO so many times, that like in the way that you can be like, ‘Aw man, I thought this was it! I thought this was the one!’ God be like, ‘Oh that’s what you thought? I got the goods for you.’ It happened in my career when someone offered me a show and I was like, ‘This is it!’ and then the show went to nowhere. I got borderline depressed. Cut to ‘Insecure.’ Cut to my life has changed," she concluded.

Recall that in 2018, we all got to see Yvonne Orji and her then-boyfriend, Emmanuel Acho vacation together. Fans couldn't get enough of how cute they looked together.

Yvonne Orji and boyfriend on baecation

Back in 2018 on our photo of the day, we brought to you guys the beautiful and talented actress, Yvonne Orji on a beacation with her then NFL boyfriend, Emmanuel Acho. This photo is so hot and steamy, we wonder how the photographer was able to put these guys together in one place.

You have every right to want a guy as hot Emmanuel Acho and also desire a lady with the curves as perfect as that of Yvonne Orji. They both didn't come to play in this photo and yes we are blown away by their intimidating figures.

When all was well in the love paradise, Yvonne Orji surprised everyone when she shared a photo of her boyfriend and herself which got a lot of people talking. The actress took to her Instagram page where she shared a cute photo of an American soccer player, Emmanuel Acho, and herself all loved up. She went to caption the photo with a quote referencing Jesus.