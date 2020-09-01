Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede says she is starting a new chapter in her life and letting go of all the wrongs she couldn't fix.

In a lengthy post shared via her Instagram page on Monday, September 1, 2020, the movie star said the last few years have had its high and lows but she has decided to let go of the past.

"The last few years have been such an experience, I’ve had the high, the low, the incredible, and the not so incredible. I’ve been hurt and I have hurt people as well but after my last birthday few days ago, I decided to totally let go of the past and earnest the opportunity in the present and reach out to the future to create a better story for myself and my family," she said.

"To this end, I am reaching out to all my Ex-es, the one I wouldn’t talk to or work with anymore, to say-I have forgiven you and I am also apologizing to those I have hurt because, in relationships, it takes two(2) to tangle so I am also sorry."

She went to make peace with her exes including her ex-husband, Abounce Fawole who she appealed to move on.

Yvonne Jegede and her ex husband, Abounce welcomed their first child together in 2018 [WuzupNigeria]

"To my Ex-husband, it is nothing but love, peace, and mutual respect. The past is past, it didn’t work out, we should move on," she wrote.

"To business associates and friends turn strangers, for the moment I hurt you, I am deeply sorry. To those I felt hurt me, I have also forgiven. Let us work together again, let’s be cool again even if we are not the best of friends."

Yvonne Jegede is one of Nigeria's biggest Nollywood movie stars [Instagram/IamYvonneJegede]

It would be recalled that her marriage to rapper turned actor, Abounce hit the rocks in 2019 over infidelity issues.

During an exclusive interview with PULSE, she denied cheating on him during their short-lived marriage.

Jegede and Abounce welcomed their first child early in 2018.