Yvonne Jegede isn't just getting all inspirational for her fans on the gram but is also serving some raunchy pose for her fans.

The beautiful mother of one took to her Instagram page on Thursday, February 7, 2019, where she shared a really inspiring post while also blessing her fans a bit of her sexiness.

"Confidence isn't walking into a room with your nose in the air, and thinking you are better than everyone else, it's walking into a room and not having to compare yourself with anyone else in the first place. Be humble in your confidence yet courageous in your character. If u have no confidence in self, you are twice defeated in the race of life. #ChocoBae #MamaX #TheStrongestWomanIKnow," she wrote.

Don't we all love it when we not only get a message to get our day started but also a really hot photo to set the mood from our favourite celebrities. Yvonne Jegede has in recent times becoming very intuned with her inspirational side and we find it interesting.

I have been through the storm and survived - Yvonne Jegede

A few weeks ago, Yvonne Jegede served us some motivational goals with a message on how she survived the storm she once encountered in her life. The movie star made this known via her Instagram page on Tuesday, January 22, 2019. In her post, the mother of one talks about how she has been able to stay strong and foster on despite all the challenges she has encountered.

"Strong women aren’t born. I forge through the challenges of life. With challenges, I grow mentally and emotionally. I move forward with my head held high and with a strength that cannot be denied. I am a woman who has been through the storm and survived. I AM A WARRIOR. #Choco 🌹 #WomanCrushAllYearRound," she wrote.

This is definitely the kind of message anyone having a soul searching moment would love to read right now and thumbs up to Yvonne Jegede for this motivational post.