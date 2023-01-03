ADVERTISEMENT
Yul Edochie's second wife, Judy recounts the 'shege' she saw in 2022

Babatunde Lawal

In 2022, you either went through a lot, or a lot went through you.

Nollywood actress Judy Austin Moghalu
Nollywood actress Judy Austin Moghalu [Instagram/JudyAustin1]

Actor Yul Edochie's second wife, Nollywood actress Judy Austin, has revealed that she went through a lot in 2022.

Austin celebrated her birthday on December 31, and she wrote a post about her year thus far.

The actress also stated that the lessons she learned in 2022 were centered on endurance, as that was her only option at the time. "I learnt a great deal of lessons this year. I never knew I had so much endurance in me until endurance became the only option…God really showed me that I’m one of his strongest creations," she wrote.

She addressed some of the struggles of the past year. She claimed that a lot of bloggers tried to taint her image.

In her words, "I learnt a great deal of lessons this year. I never knew I had so much endurance in me until endurance became the only option…God really showed me that I’m one of his strongest creations. My life is a miracle…So many things left unsaid. People assuming the worst and running with it. Some bloggers ganging up against me to dim my light and tarnish my image. But God is still God."

"Me still standing tall with God and letting nothing or nobody stand in my way. Everything about me is a testimony. God’s protection is ever surrounding me…I have absolutely nothing to be afraid of…Happy beautiful birthday to me again!!! it’s still my day. And a happy birthday to all my birthday mates…We rock. Thank you guys for all the love your showering on me!!! I don’t take it for granted!!! Love you guys more"

Austin went viral in 2022 after it was revealed that she was married to Yul Edochie as his second wife and had given birth to a child for him.

