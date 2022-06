"Just seeing someone happy makes a lot of people angry. Very angry o. Some people are even wishing my family death. I don't understand. See me I nor dey for 'God heal my haters.' If you love me, my triple love and blessings follow you, if you pray for my downfall, may downfall consume you," he wrote.

"If my lifestyle wen nor concern you dey pain you, make e pain you well well. If you wish my family death, death shall be your portion. You wish me well, it shall be well with you ten times over. Amen!"

Edochie's post may be connected to his recent second marriage.

It would be recalled that on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, the actor unveiled his new family on social media.

The actor revealed that he had gotten married to Nollywood actress Judy Austin Moghalu.

Pulse Nigeria

"It’s time for the world to meet my son. His name is STAR DIKE MUNACHIMSO YUL-EDOCHIE. Born by my second wife @judyaustin1 And I love him so much, just as much as I love my other children," he captioned the photo of his son.