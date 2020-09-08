Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie believes the westerns are behind the problems Nigeria is facing as a country.

The movie star made this known while reacting to a tweet his colleague, Uche Jombo shared via her Twitter page on Monday, September 7, 2020.

"Who curse Nigeria?" she wrote. Edochie while reacting to the tweet, blamed the British colonisers for the current travails of Nigeria as a country.

"Oyibo people! They structured it in such a way that it will never work. So we'll keep misunderstanding and fighting each other, making little progress and depending on them for everything. Same thing they did in many other African countries. Africa needs to wake up," he wrote.

Yul Edochie is a Nollywood actor and politician [Instagram/YulEdochie]

Edochie is quite popular for calling out the government and making controversial statements on social media.