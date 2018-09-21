Yul Edochie says he is no longer interested in being president

news

Yul Edochie says he will no longer be running for the presidency in Nigeria at least for 2019.

The actor turned politician made this known via his Twitter page on Thursday, September 20, 2018. According to him, after due consultations, he has decided to withdraw from the race.

"After due consideration & consultations, I will no longer run for President of Nigeria, 2019. To my supporters, worry not.n I remain committed to building a new Nigeria that works for all, irrespective of class, tribe or religion. Together we shall achieve it. God bless ," he tweeted.

This might be coming as a surprise to his teeming supporters and fans who were already gearing up for the forthcoming 2019 general elections. It would be recalled that back in April 2018, Yul Edochie announced that he wanted to run for president of Nigeria.

Yul Edochie wants to be president of Nigeria

Back in April 2018, Yul Edochie declared his intentions to run for the biggest political position in the country . The actor turned politician took to his Instagram page on Monday, April 23, 2018, where he declared his intention. According to the actor, he wants to bring the problems of the country to the last bus stop.

"Today I declare my interest to run for President of the greatest country in the world, Nigeria. A blessed country that has been crippled by decades of bad leadership. Enough is Enough! Fellow Nigerians, stand with me let us bring the problems of our country to THE LAST BUS STOP!!!" he wrote.

Yul Edochie is now SSA to the governor of Anambra state

A few months after announcing his intention to run for president of Nigeria, Yul Edochie was appointed Senior Special Assistant to the governor of Anambra state , Willy Obiano on Creative and Entertainment media.

The actor made this known on his Instagram page on Friday, July 6, 2018, According to the former governorship candidate in Anambra state, he is full of thanks to Gov Willie Obiano of Anambra state for trusting in him and he won't let his people down.