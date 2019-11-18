Today on Yul Edochie and his spontaneous tweets and posts, he wants everyone to know that he has been called by God to be a pastor.

The movie star turned politician made this known via his Twitter page on Sunday, November 17, 2019. According to him, after all that has happened to him recently, he is certain that he needs to answer the pastoral calling awaiting him.

"Back home in Lagos. After my acting seminar yesterday, resting, recharging for more movements coming up. So much is happening recently that has left me in awe. Indeed I have a calling to serve God. A pastoral calling," he tweeted.

Yul Edochie's latest resolution might come as a surprise to many because a few months ago, he had revealed that he had given his life to Christ.

The movie star gave his life to Christ just a week after he had survived a ghastly car accident.

Finding christ...

The movie star made this known via his Twitter page on Thursday, June 13, 2019. According to him, after the accident, he had a rethink about his life which made him have a 'factory reset' and decided to give his life to Christ.

"Someone said to me 'that accident really shook you'.Well, that's an understatement. Actually, it reset my brain to factory setting. I died, and God brought me back. I'm a new man in Christ right now, I'm born again. Don't wait till it happens to you, follow Christ today!" he tweeted.

Yul Edochie, escaped death when his car crashed on Tuesday, May 4, 2019. [Instagram/YulEdochie]

It would be recalled that about a few months ago, Yul Edochie was involved in a ghastly car accident which he miraculously survived.