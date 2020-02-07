Yul Edochie is advocating for catholic priests to be allowed to get married.

The movie star made this known via his Twitter page on Thursday, February 6, 2020. According to him, this new ideology is as a result of him growing older and wiser.

"Now that I’m older and wiser, I believe it’s best for Catholic priests to be allowed to get married. DON’T ASK ME WHY!" he said.

Trust social media users as they debated about this tweet on his comment section. While some were in support of Yul's latest ideology others rebuked it. It is safe to say Yul Edochie is one of those celebs whose presence on social media is contagious.

Whenever he tweets, the reactions are usually massive. Sometimes his tweets are controversial like the last time he talked about the men in Nollywood and how some of them have been wrecked because of their behaviour.

Yul Edochie is advocating for catholic priests to be allowed to get married. [Instagram/YulEdochie]

The movie star made this known via his Twitter page on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. According to him, any man who demands sex from a woman before giving her a job will face the repercussions in the future. He also said a number of his colleagues in Nollywood have suffered a similar fate.

However, that wasn't the first time Yul will be calling out his colleagues in Nollywood. Recall that in 2018 the actor revealed that the relationship between actors in the movie industry wasn't as rosy as imagined.

However, that wasn't the first time Yul will be calling out his colleagues in Nollywood. Recall that in 2018 the actor revealed that the relationship between actors in the movie industry wasn't as rosy as imagined.