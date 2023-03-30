Yul Edochie reportedly loses his first son, Kambili

It was said that the actor's son was rushed to the hospital after falling unconscious. As of the time this article was published, Vanguard reports that Yul has confirmed Kambilichukwu's passing.

Vanguard reports that, according to May Edochie's sister, the child read all night and is studying for his exam today, March 30, 2023. He then joined his friends to play football after his school exam; while doing so, he started having seizures and was sent to the Mother and Child Hospital. The report further stated that all attempts by the medics to revive him failed.

The young boy is the first son and second child of Yul and his wife, May. He recently celebrated his 15th birthday, and his parents celebrated him. "My first son just turned 15. Happy birthday to you Kambi Leo Yul-Edochie. Many more great years I wish you with loads of accomplishments and greatness. May God be with you always. Daddy loves you," the actor wrote on Instagram.

