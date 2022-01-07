RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Yul Edochie prays to God to make him president of Nigeria as he turns 40

Odion Okonofua

The movie star announced in 2021, that he would be running for the office of the president of Nigeria.

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has prayed for God to make him the next president of Nigerian.

Edochie has always shared his desire to run for the highest political position in the country.

In a post shared via his Instagram page on Friday, January 7, 2021, where he prayed to God to answer his prayers as he turned 40.

"Happy 40th birthday to me. Happy birthday to a man of peace and love. I thank God for letting me see this day in my life. I thank God for all his blessings. All the prayer points and wishes I had many years ago God has answered all of them and even more,'' he wrote.

"And I'm grateful to Him. I have just one more prayer point, one more birthday wish as I turn 40 today. Dear God, please make me the President of Nigeria in 2023 so I can wipe away the tears of my people. Thank you Lord for answering my prayer."

Happy birthday to Edochie from all of us at Pulse.

Edochie announced in January 2021, that he is going to run for the office of president of Nigeria.

This is not the first time that the movie star will be announcing his plans to run for the office of the president of Nigeria.

He later revealed that he was no longer going to be contesting for the office of the president.

He was later appointed as the Senior Special Assistant to the Anambra state governor, Willy Obiano on Creative and Entertainment Media.

