Yul Edochie prays to God to make him president of Nigeria as he turns 40

Edochie has always shared his desire to run for the highest political position in the country.

In a post shared via his Instagram page on Friday, January 7, 2021, where he prayed to God to answer his prayers as he turned 40.

"Happy 40th birthday to me. Happy birthday to a man of peace and love. I thank God for letting me see this day in my life. I thank God for all his blessings. All the prayer points and wishes I had many years ago God has answered all of them and even more,'' he wrote.

"And I'm grateful to Him. I have just one more prayer point, one more birthday wish as I turn 40 today. Dear God, please make me the President of Nigeria in 2023 so I can wipe away the tears of my people. Thank you Lord for answering my prayer."

Edochie announced in January 2021, that he is going to run for the office of president of Nigeria.

Pulse Nigeria

This is not the first time that the movie star will be announcing his plans to run for the office of the president of Nigeria.

He later revealed that he was no longer going to be contesting for the office of the president.