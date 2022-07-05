RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Yul Edochie offers to help homeless colleague Kenneth Aguba

Authors:

Odion Okonofua
Nollywood actor and politician Yul Edochie [Instagram/YulEdochie]
Nollywood actor and politician Yul Edochie [Instagram/YulEdochie]

It was recently revealed that the veteran actor has been homeless for a while.

Edochie made this known via his Twitter page on Monday, July 4, 2022.

"This one na small matter. Me I don’t believe in too much talk or time wasting. Just get him to do a short video calling out his account details and post online. We’ll do crowdfunding for him. He’ll never lack anything again," he tweeted.

In the images making the rounds, the actor is seated in an unroofed shelter with what appears to be cooking items belonging to him.

According to a Twitter handler, the actor lives in the dilapidated building after becoming homeless.

Veteran actor Kenneth Aguba [Twitter]
Veteran actor Kenneth Aguba [Twitter] Pulse Nigeria

Popular for playing comic and ‘red cap’ chief roles, Aguba has been in over a dozen Nollywood home videos.

Since the viral photos, the Actors Guild of Nigeria has come under intense criticism, with disturbed fans questioning the Guild’s mandate.

While the AGN is yet to react to Aguba’s viral photos, its national president, Emeka Rollas has made recent moves to address crowdfunding for veterans in distress.

Last month, the Guild introduced a Trust fund and HMO plan to aid members with health crisis. The Guild unveiled the fund committee led by veteran actress Joke Silva in a statement shared via its president Emeka Rollas.

Odion Okonofua

